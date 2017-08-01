Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing, runaway juvenile.
The sheriff’s office said Janila Anglin, 14, left her home on North 22 Street and has not returned.
She is believed to be staying in the Sulphur Springs area.
Anglin is described as 5’2” and 112 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.
