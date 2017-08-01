Health department issues 2 medical marijuana licenses in Ruskin

By Published: Updated:
FILE (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Department of Health has licensed two more medical marijuana treatment centers.

Spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri said on Tuesday that Plants of Ruskin and 3 Boys Farm have received their letters of approval. Both of the Ruskin-based nurseries won an administrative challenge in May when a judge ruled that the winning nursery in the region should have been ineligible due to ownership changes.

The Florida Legislature granted the approval of 10 new licenses by the end of the year as part of a bill implementing rules for the state’s medical marijuana constitutional amendment. Three more are due by the end of the week, and the remaining five by Oct. 3. That would give the state 17 medical marijuana dispensers.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s