Headlines: Missing teen used Uber; Hillsborough school bell times; Mom warns others after baby infected with herpes

TODAY’S WEATHER
We get a break from the rain today with rain chances of 30 percent. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Hillsborough teen missing after using Uber to leave home
- ‘Habitual traffic offender’ accused of stealing $300,000 Ferrari from Vinoy Hotel valet
- Hillsborough parents asked to give input about proposed school bell schedule
- Reality show ‘Siesta Key’ premiere parties cancelled amid shark dragging controversy
- Florida man gets 30 years in prison for toddler son’s scalding death
- Back to school: Here’s where to report cyber bullying
- Neighbors contact Target 8 about nightmare next door in Tampa
- Woman claims mother contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach
- Mother puts out stern warning after 1-year-old son infected with herpes
- Lakeland mobile home park flooded following Tropical Storm Emily
DON’T MISS IT
- The next Tampa Bay foodie trend: Edible cookie dough
- Coming to Gr8 38 morning show: Top 3 Battle Gayle vs. Leigh
- Florida man rescues kitten thrown over side of bridge
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know