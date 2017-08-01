‘Habitual traffic offender’ accused of stealing $300,000 Ferrari from Vinoy Hotel valet

Levi Miles, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Pete man, who police say is a habitual traffic offender, is accused of stealing a $300,000 Ferrari from a parking valet at the Vinoy Hotel.

St. Petersburg Police Department detectives say just after midnight on Friday, Levi McClain Miles, age 28, told valets at the Vinoy Renaissance Hotel that he was the owner of a 2014 Ferrari that was parked in the valet lot of the hotel.

Miles then allegedly took the keys from the valet and drove off with the Ferarri.

St. Pete police officers pulled him over about four miles away at 28th Street South and Interstate-275 in the Jordan Park neighborhood.

Police say there was a 2-gram bag of powdered cocaine in plain sight on the center console and Miles was behind the wheel of the luxury sports car.

Miles was arrested on charges of grand theft, possession of cocaine and driving with a revoked license (habitual offender). Police say his license was revoked at the time of his arrest. He has also been labeled a habitual traffic offender by authorities.

Miles was booked into the Pinellas County Jail with bond set at $107,000.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg is located at 501 5th Avenue NE in St. Petersburg. The historic landmark hotel opened in 1926 and overlooks Tampa Bay.

