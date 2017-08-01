Glittery iPhone cases being recalled due to possible chemical burns

(WFLA/NBC) – About 263,000 liquid glitter mobile phone cases sold in the United States are being recalled over reports of skin irritation and chemical burns.

The cases are for the iPhone 6, 6S and 7.

The cases were sold in various styles and colors through Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Henri, Bendel, Mixbin and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online.

The cases were sold from October 2015 through June of this year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said liquid and glitter can leak from the cases.

There have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, 19 of those being in the US.

One person reported permanent scaring from a chemical burn.

Another reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest and upper body and hands.

About 11,400 of these cases were sold in Canada and another 400 in Mexico.

