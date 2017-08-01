Florida man gets 30 years in prison for toddler son’s scalding death

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his toddler son’s death.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 42-year-old Christopher Redd was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Redd and his wife, 32-year-old Jennifer Perry, were arrested in July 2014 after their son was scalded with a pot of boiling water and later died.

Prosecutors say Perry delayed medical care because of a concern that the Department of Children and Families would investigate the family and take away other children in the home.

Perry was sentenced to life in prison in January after pleading guilty to murder.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES