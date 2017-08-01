Flooded Lakeland community cleaning up after Tropical Storm Emily

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park in Lakeland are cleaning up the mess left by Tropical Storm Emily.

One of the main roads in the park still looked like a river on Tuesday, a day after the heavy trains.

“It was just a few inches from being in the house,” Eyck Heppner said.

Neighbors tell WFLA the flooding began around noon Monday as Tropical Storm Emily rolled through Polk County, and by the evening, waters had become very high as the banks of the nearby Blackwater Creek overflowed.

Daniel Borgmeyer said the water quickly rose from a few inches, to complete mess. “I ran to Lowe’s in Lakeland came back and by that time my lanai was underwater,” Borgmeyer said.

Borgmeyer and his wife said the park flooded last year and sewage spilled into the streets. “Nobody wants to do anything about that Creekline,” he said. “It’s very frustrating when you can’t get in and out of your own home, because there’s not proper drainage. That ditch line, I would say is maybe 4 foot deep. That ain’t going to hold back 7 inches of water. It needs to be dredged, it needs to go deeper, and wider.”

Residents tell News Channel 8 that not all of the floodgates to the creek were opened which is why they believe it flooded so badly.

According to park officials, the city is to blame for not taking care of Blackwater Creek.

News Channel 8 will have more information from the city on News Channel 8 at 5 pm.

