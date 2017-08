CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Pinellas County warehouse.

Pinellas firefighters were dispatched to the warehouse located at 12490 49th St N in unincorporated Clearwater at 2:04 a.m.

Responders say items inside a dumpster in the building started the fire, and were able to extinguish it within an hour.

The building houses Crest Manufacturing, a company that makes office and computer workstations and commercial cabinets.