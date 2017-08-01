Coming to Gr8 38 morning show: Top 3 Battle Gayle vs. Leigh

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Beginning Monday August 7, News Channel 8 Today will be on your side for two extra hours. Our new newscasts will air from 7 to 9 a.m. on our sister station, Great 38 (WTTA).

You can expect all the same faces – Gayle Guyardo, Marco Villareal, Leslee Lacey and Leigh Spann. One fun thing you might like, Gayle and Leigh will go head to head in their daily “Top 3 Battle” (watch video to learn more).

You may also recognize a few new faces coming to the morning team. Anthony Allred will join us starting at 6:45 a.m. each day to show us what’s happening in Tampa Bay.

During the 8 a.m. hour, you’ll notice the show will take on a different look. Gayle and Leigh take the lead roles for a friendly talk show about our local community.

“Make Today Gr8 with Gayle and Leigh” will focus on the great people of Tampa Bay. Social Media Reporter Lila Gross will be tuning in from the Digital Desk to show us what stories are trending in the Tampa Bay area.

Be sure to find us on Great 38 by switching the channel from 7 to 9 a.m. weekdays:

Spectrum HD 1006

Frontier HD 514

Direct TV HD 38

DISH HD 38

Comcast HD 435

Follow Great 38 on Facebook

Follow WFLA News Channel 8 on Facebook