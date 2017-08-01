Citrus Co. man arrested for attempted murder after domestic incident involving child

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man is behind bars for attempted murder after an early-morning domestic incident in Crystal River.

Deputies were called to a home for a well-being check around 4 a.m. Tuesday and found a woman unresponsive in a bedroom with head injuries. She was taken to a local trauma center and remains hospitalized.

Detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Marco Antonio Johnson Jr. and realized his one-year-old child was missing. Officials presumed the child was with Johnson, and believed the pair was headed toward Tampa.

Tampa police found them shortly after an alert was put out for Johnson and the car he was driving.

“This was an incredible display of our men and women working together with Tampa PD to potentially save the life of this little girl,” said Capt. Brian Spiddle of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was arrested for attempted felony murder while armed, interference with child custody while armed and grand theft while armed. He is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on no bond.

DCF took custody of the child and hope to reunite her with family members.

