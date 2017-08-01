Citrus Co. man arrested for attempted murder after domestic incident involving child

By Published: Updated:

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man is behind bars for attempted murder after an early-morning domestic incident in Crystal River.

Deputies were called to a home for a well-being check around 4 a.m. Tuesday and found a woman unresponsive in a bedroom with head injuries. She was taken to a local trauma center and remains hospitalized.

Detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Marco Antonio Johnson Jr. and realized his one-year-old child was missing. Officials presumed the child was with Johnson, and believed the pair was headed toward Tampa.

Tampa police found them shortly after an alert was put out for Johnson and the car he was driving.

“This was an incredible display of our men and women working together with Tampa PD to potentially save the life of this little girl,” said Capt. Brian Spiddle of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was arrested for attempted felony murder while armed, interference with child custody while armed and grand theft while armed. He is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on no bond.

DCF took custody of the child and hope to reunite her with family members.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s