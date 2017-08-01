California father accused of killing 5-year-old due in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A California man charged with killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland is scheduled to appear in court.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. is expected to appear at a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra.

His son, Aramazd Andressian Jr. had been missing for more than two months before his remains were found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on June 30.

Police had searched for the boy since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena on April 22. Andressian had taken prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline in an apparent suicide attempt, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities have not said how the boy died, what evidence there is linking the father to the boy’s death or what led them to find the young boy’s body. They have alleged Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., to get back at his estranged wife.

Andressian has pleaded not guilty.

