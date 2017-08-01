Body found in Hillsborough River, Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A dive team recovered a body from the Hillsborough River Tuesday evening.

Tampa police received a report that there appeared to be a body floating around 5:17 p.m. near the West Columbus Drive Bridge.

The body was recovered near the North Boulevard Bridge.

Police can only confirm the body appears to be an adult man.

The victim has not been identified and it is not clear is foul play is suspected.

