Back to school: Here’s where to report cyber bullying

By Published: Updated:
Battle Against Bullying: Cyberbullying Facts and Stats

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The days of a bully being confined to picking on others on the school playground have made way for a much less-understood form of bullying.

Today, many bullies refrain from physical bullying, opting instead for harassing others online. And although cyber bullying doesn’t have the same, obvious signs that physical bullying does, it can be just as damaging in the long term.

“It’s very clear that academic attendance and performance suffer, and social withdrawal occurs,” says Oliver Massey, PhD., with the Department of Child and Family Services at the University of South Florida.

Massey also sits on the Hillsborough County Anti-Bullying Committee of Hillsborough County.

He says that while teachers and school administrators will certainly be on the lookout for cyber bullying this school year, this form of abuse can happen 24/7, 365 days a year. That’s why the Anti-Bullying Committee is now focused on parents, who are on the front lines of bully prevention, but who often don’t quite understand the various forms of social media apps through which cyber bullying occurs.

Massey says parents need to educate themselves on all of the apps their children are using and learn the risks of each. Then, he says, parents need to learn to recognize the signs of bullying, which often include social withdrawal, anxiousness, falling grades or a lack of desire to go to school.

The Tampa Bay area has several sources through which bullying can be reported, including:

Tampa Bay area school systems also have established means to report bullying:

WFLA Back-to-School Coverage

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s