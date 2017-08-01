2 arrested in shooting of man in front of Tampa store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested two people suspected of shooting a man in front of a store on Monday night.

Detectives say Tykeem Morgan was shot in front of the 29th Street Store located at 3602 29th St. N. around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics transported Morgan to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

One hour later, Tampa Police Department officers saw Micah Tillman, age 21 and a 16-year-old suspect who matched a description of two of the shooters.

Tillman was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in Public, and Shooting a Deadly Missile into a Vehicle. The teenager was charged with CCF, Juvenile Delinquent in Possession of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in Public and Shooting a Deadly Missile into a Vehicle.

Detectives say the shooting did not appear to be random.

