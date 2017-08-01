2 arrested for performing liposuction surgeries without a license in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are facing several charges in Tampa after deputies say they performed liposuction surgeries they were not authorized to perform.

Claudia Orozco and Marlon Barcelo are both charged with practicing medicine without a license and aggravated battery with great bodily harm. Orozco is also charged with organized fraud less than $20,000.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Department of Health launched an investigation into the Orozco Medical Clinic on West Waters Avenue a year and a half ago after getting several complaints from patients who paid thousands of dollars to have a form of Tumescent Liposuction done.

The patients started to go to local hospitals for medical attention due to complications from the surgeries performed at Orozco Medical Clinic.

Orozco and Barcelo are not licensed doctors and are not authorized to perform the procedures, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both were arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is expected to give more information on the case Tuesday afternoon.

