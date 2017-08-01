101-year-old D-Day vet skydives to raise money for charity

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

HONITON, England (WFLA/NBC) – A 101-year-old D-Day veteran received a military Guard of Honor on Monday celebrating a world record.

Verdun Hayes broke a skydiving record.

Hayes made the dive to help raise money for a charity that pays for veterans’ vacations.

The video, taken in April, shows Hayes jumping from the plane along with four generations of his family.

Hayes first began skydiving last year to celebrate turning 100.

