VIDEO: Flooding causes problems for drivers in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Emily has caused flooding in St. Petersburg.

The police department is asking everyone to avoid these streets that are either already flooding, or are prone to heavy flooding:

27th Avenue South at 10th Street South

13th Avenue North at 66th Street North

5th Avenue South from 16th Street South to 21st Street South

1st Avenue North from 58th Street North to 59th Street North

22nd Avenue North at 49th Street North

4th Avenue North at 58th Street North

Palmera Boulevard Northeast at Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast

9th Avenue North from 61st Street North to 63rd Street North

News Channel 8 saw one driver get stuck on 1st Avenue North at 58th Street North. The driver is okay.

RELATED: