TS Emily: Tampa Bay area closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Emily is bringing heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area.

We will list closures caused by Tropical Storm Emily here. Check back often, we will be updating this story as new information comes in.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee County Schools: Due to weather conditions, all extra-curricular activities after 1 p.m. are cancelled for Monday. High school athletic programs will notify student athletes directly. No decision about Tuesday’s activities has been determined at this time. We continue to monitor the weather situation. Get more details at the Manatee County School District Facebook Page.

POLK COUNTY

LEGOLAND: Due to inclement weather, LEGOLAND Water Park will be closed Monday, 7/31. Visit our ticket windows or email LLF.Experience@LEGOLAND.com.

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Venice South Jetty: The City of Venice has closed the walkway out to the South Jetty at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr. due to water washing across the Jetty point and creating unsafe conditions for the public. The parking lot at Humphris Park is still open at this time. The Jetty point will reopen when conditions improve, as determined by city officials.

The City of Venice has closed the walkway out to the South Jetty at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr. due to water washing across the Jetty point and creating unsafe conditions for the public. The parking lot at Humphris Park is still open at this time. The Jetty point will reopen when conditions improve, as determined by city officials. Venice Fountains: Due to adverse weather conditions, all fountains in the City of Venice, including the Children’s Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park, have been turned off until further notice.

RELATED: