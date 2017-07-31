TS Emily shakes homes and causes damage on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Monica Boyer and her family were just on a little getaway vacation to Anna Maria Island for some relaxation when Tropical Storm Emily gave them an early morning wake up call.

“It started to get really bad and then we got the alert from the national weather service saying there was a tornado warning, so we got the kids together and checked on the boats and they were definitely hitting the docks pretty hard,” said Boyer.

The storm ripped siding off of their rental home and blew out a window downstairs.

“So we all got prepared to run down into the middle of the house and you can see the siding was just banging on the windows and making a lot of loud noise, but I guess once it made landfall, everything started to settle. But a little nerve racking for a family vacation,” said Boyer.

Tropical Storm Emily made land fall on Anna Maria Island just before 11 a.m.

A few miles away in Bradenton, Marty Orban and his son had just come in from the rain to their office at Orban’s Nursery when a pole barn a few feet away started to break apart.

“It just lifted it, the whole roof off and moved it about 30 feet to the south and obviously came crashing down. We had three tractors under there, we were able to get them out,” said Orban.

A greenhouse collapsed, and plastic and shade cloth were ripped all over their property.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years and basically lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like it. It was stronger than any hurricane I’ve been through,” said Orban.

Orban and his son were not injured, their plants were not damaged and after some cleanup, they will be back to business.

