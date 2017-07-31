TS Emily doesn’t stop Bucs’ DeSean Jackson

TAMPA (WFLA) – Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson took advantage of the weather conditions during training camp on Monday.

Jackson said that he hates playing in this weather. but it’s great work.

“You never know how the weather will [be] throughout the season, so to be able to get this work today was great. Offensively and defensively we got some great work in here today, so any time we are able to take advantage of this, that’s what we do to get our work in,” he said.

Jackson also talked about his impressions of the offense, so far.

“Explosive, man. We’ve been making a lot of plays. It’s definitely a dynamic duo of an offense here. We’ve got a lot of weapons. I’m just excited to be here and be an addition to this offense. We are putting in a lot of work in day-in and day-out – full days – so this is a part of where we want to go and what we want to do as a team. Collectively, day-in and day-out, we’re coming together and we’re working hard.”

He also loves hearing from the fans at camp.

“It’s a great honor to be able to have the plays happen like that, continuously like that, especially going throughout a practice where the defense and the offense are competing versus each other, so I’m here to make plays. That’s what I do and any opportunity I get to do that, that’s what I am here to do and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Jackson hope he can teach a thing or two to the younger players and learn from them, as well.

“I have a lot of experience under my belt, so anything I can give back to these young guys. Teach them, give them little pointers. That’s what I’m here to do, I’m not here to keep all the information to myself. I love to pass information down, and vice versa. These guys see anything in my game that they can pass to me, I’m always open ears and willing to learn.”

Get more information on training camp dates here.

