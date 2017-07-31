Tropical Storm Emily causes 10,000-gallon wastewater spill in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — About 10,000 gallons of wastewater spilled at a lift station in Polk County Monday morning.
Polk County Utilities says the spill was caused by heavy rain and a power outage at Lift Station #100 on Shepherd Road in Lakeland.
Officials said it was related to Tropical Storm Emily.
All 10,000 gallons of domestic wastewater spilled from the station’s wet well into a nearby drainage ditch that feeds Poley Creek.
County officials say signs will be posted around the creek as a precaution and sampling will be done.
