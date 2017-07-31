Tropical Storm Emily forms in Gulf of Mexico west of Tampa Bay area

Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 6 has developed into Tropical Storm Emily.

The storm is in the Gulf of Mexico and is about 60 miles off the coast of Pinellas County.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida from the Anclote River southward to Englewood.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next few hours.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, periods of rain with heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms are possible all day.

The rain chance is 70 percent and it will be gusty at times.

Temps stay a bit below average in the middle to upper 80s.

There is a high risk of rip currents with an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

