Tree falls, almost cuts Tampa mobile home in half

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tree fell onto a Tampa home with so much force, it almost cut the mobile home in half.

It happened early Monday morning at 59 Lilac Drive which is at the EZ Living Mobile Home Park.

Police say three people were inside the home when the tree smashed it.

One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

News Channel 8 is working to see if the heavy rain Monday morning was a factor in causing this tree to fall down.

