Tree falls, almost cuts Tampa mobile home in half

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tree fell onto a Tampa home with so much force, it almost cut the mobile home in half.

It happened early Monday morning at 59 Lilac Drive which is at the EZ Living Mobile Home Park.

Police say three people were inside the home when the tree smashed it.

One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

News Channel 8 is working to see if the heavy rain Monday morning was a factor in causing this tree to fall down.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s