Tractor trailer hanging over guardrail shuts down I-4 at I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The front of a tractor trailer is hanging over a barrier wall on I-4, blocking traffic to I-275 in Tampa.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the flatbed tractor trailer crashed on I-4 west at the exit ramp to I-275 south.
The tractor portion is now protruding partially over the barrier wall. The trailer has blocked all lanes to I-275 south.
Drivers should take the Selmon Expressway or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard into Tampa.
