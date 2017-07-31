Tractor trailer hanging over guardrail shuts down I-4 at I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The front of a tractor trailer is hanging over a barrier wall on I-4, blocking traffic to I-275 in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the flatbed tractor trailer crashed on I-4 west at the exit ramp to I-275 south.

The tractor portion is now protruding partially over the barrier wall. The trailer has blocked all lanes to I-275 south.

Drivers should take the Selmon Expressway or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard into Tampa.

Tampa: WB I-4 ramp to I-275 closed due to CMV crash. Seek other routes. pic.twitter.com/gEsAZhdJQm — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) July 31, 2017

I-4 WB to I-275 SB transition blocked. Awaiting tow truck. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/EhbvhsDGOp — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) July 31, 2017

I-4 WB at I-275 SB shut down due to truck dangling over guardrail. No injuries pic.twitter.com/EaOfqy4aFw — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) July 31, 2017

Captured on TPD Cam…accident on WB I-4 ramp to SB I-275. Our friends at FHP responding to investigate. pic.twitter.com/iKkcbfW60N — TampaPD (@TampaPD) July 31, 2017

