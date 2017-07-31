Tractor trailer hanging over guardrail shuts down I-4 at I-275 in Tampa

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Florida Highway Patrol

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The front of a tractor trailer is hanging over a barrier wall on I-4, blocking traffic to I-275 in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the flatbed tractor trailer crashed on I-4 west at the exit ramp to I-275 south.

The tractor portion is now protruding partially over the barrier wall. The trailer has blocked all lanes to I-275 south.

Drivers should take the Selmon Expressway or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard into Tampa.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s