Thrill-seeking newlyweds take the plunge on roller coaster

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) – A thrill-seeking Rhode Island couple has taken the plunge at a Massachusetts amusement park, screaming, “I do,” as they plummeted 20 stories on a roller coaster.
Ashley Schiller and Thom Marchetti, of North Kingstown, were married this month on a Superman-themed roller coaster at Six Flags New England in Agawam. Immediately after the ride was over, they got back on and did it again, with a second batch of wedding guests in tow. The groom’s queasiness prevented a third trip.
Schiller is a lifelong amusement park enthusiast who once had her parents buy thick-soled shoes to meet height requirements. She tells The Providence Journal she had dreamed of the moment since she was 8-years-old.
For their honeymoon, the couple visited another Six Flags, near Washington, D.C.
