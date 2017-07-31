Owner of Temple Terrace therapy pig found

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Temple Terrace Police department found a pig wandering in an apartment complex off of Fletcher Avenue on Sunday.

Animal Services would not accept the pig, so the police asked for our help.

The Temple Terrace Police department said on Facebook, they were able to locate the pig’s owners.

As it turns out, the pig is actually a therapy animal.

 

Thank you to everyone who shared our post on Facebook to help find this pig’s home.

