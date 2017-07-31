Owner of Temple Terrace therapy pig found

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Temple Terrace Police department found a pig wandering in an apartment complex off of Fletcher Avenue on Sunday.
Animal Services would not accept the pig, so the police asked for our help.
The Temple Terrace Police department said on Facebook, they were able to locate the pig’s owners.
As it turns out, the pig is actually a therapy animal.
Thank you to everyone who shared our post on Facebook to help find this pig’s home.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Comic Con is here for the weekend
- Fastest cyclists across Europe break world record for kids with autism
- Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended
- Baby pandas play in southwest China’s cutest kindergarten class
- WFLA News Channel 8’s team tries Lays ‘Do Us a Flavor’ finalist chips
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.