Teen dies, woman critical after hit by car in Palm Harbor

By Published: Updated:

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old Palm Harbor man was struck and killed early Monday morning after he and another person were hit by a car in Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2016 Honda Civic was going northbound just before 4 a.m. when it collided with two people crossing US Highway 19 at Alderman Road, at the south end of the intersection.

The Highway Patrol said the pedestrians were going against a walk signal and into the path of the Honda.

The 47-year-old driver from Palm Harbor remained at the scene of the crash. Charges are pending.

The 18-year-old died at the scene of the crash. A woman with him was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital in critical condition.

The US 19 was closed for some time but has since reopened.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s