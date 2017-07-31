Teen dies, woman critical after hit by car in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old Palm Harbor man was struck and killed early Monday morning after he and another person were hit by a car in Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2016 Honda Civic was going northbound just before 4 a.m. when it collided with two people crossing US Highway 19 at Alderman Road, at the south end of the intersection.

The Highway Patrol said the pedestrians were going against a walk signal and into the path of the Honda.

The 47-year-old driver from Palm Harbor remained at the scene of the crash. Charges are pending.

The 18-year-old died at the scene of the crash. A woman with him was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital in critical condition.

The US 19 was closed for some time but has since reopened.

