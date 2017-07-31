Tampa police investigating shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating after a man was shot Monday evening.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at North 29th Street and East 20th Avenue at 7:24 p.m.

Officers found the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Detectives are on scene and the investigation is active.

