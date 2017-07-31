Tampa police investigating shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating after a man was shot Monday evening.
Police responded to a call about a shooting at North 29th Street and East 20th Avenue at 7:24 p.m.
Officers found the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.
Detectives are on scene and the investigation is active.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
