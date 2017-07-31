Surprised by TS Emily? Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve describes how storm formed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Were you surprised to wake up to warnings of Tropical Storm Emily Monday morning?

Many people across the Tampa Bay area were.

Melanie Michael sat down with Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve to get the answer of how the storm developed in what seemed like such a short time.

“The fact that it gets a name makes it even more impressive, but keep in mind, this was a weak tropical storm,” Steve said. “I think it’s more of a reminder of how dangerous our tropical weather can be, even in this form.”

Steve describes how the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico and unstable air led to Monday’s tropical storm in the video above.

“Preparation. Have a plan. Take action on that plan,” Steve warns of the ongoing hurricane season. “Be ready.”

