Surprised by TS Emily? Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve describes how storm formed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Were you surprised to wake up to warnings of Tropical Storm Emily Monday morning?
Many people across the Tampa Bay area were.
Melanie Michael sat down with Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve to get the answer of how the storm developed in what seemed like such a short time.
“The fact that it gets a name makes it even more impressive, but keep in mind, this was a weak tropical storm,” Steve said. “I think it’s more of a reminder of how dangerous our tropical weather can be, even in this form.”
Steve describes how the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico and unstable air led to Monday’s tropical storm in the video above.
“Preparation. Have a plan. Take action on that plan,” Steve warns of the ongoing hurricane season. “Be ready.”
Follow Melanie Michael on Facebook
Follow Steve Jerve on Facebook
RELATED:
threatening weather hits
There is no other weather app like it.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.