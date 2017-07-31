Sarasota woman killed in accidental shooting, brother charged with manslaughter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man has been arrested following an accidental shooting that led to the death of his sister.

Investigators say 20-year-old Leticia Reyes was at home with family members on Arlington Street Sunday evening, and was sitting at the kitchen table eating dinner when the shooting happened.

Her brother, 19-year-old Daniel Cortez-Reyes, told police he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and a magazine that was out of the gun. He told officers the gun discharged when he put the magazine in the gun.

Reyes was hit with a single round and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Right now, police are calling the shooting accidental.

Cortez-Reyes has been charged with manslaughter and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

