Sarasota, Manatee counties hit hardest by Tropical Storm Emily – VIDEOS

Flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. – (WFLA) – Areas south of Tampa Bay will see the most effects of Tropical Storm Emily on Monday.

Storm Team 8 said that “tropical downpours” could bring another 6 inches of rain to the area. Residents and motorists can expect brief flash flooding. Conditions can turn dangerous at any time.

Sarasota and Manatee counties will see high winds and heavy rains.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department warned residents about flooded roads and told people to stay away from Anna Maria Island unless absolutely necessary.

Gulf Drive has barricades to slow people down but no roads are closed.

High water was reported at Island Park in Sarasota. Motorists should use caution in the area.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was Monday closed due to high winds.

Sandbags are available in Sarasota County through 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Newtown Estates Park, Twin Lakes Park and South County Fleet Facility.

The rain has been a little too much for wildlife, as well. This video is from Horizon Sky Productions of a fish swimming along a sidewalk in Estero, Florida.

