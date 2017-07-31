Roof blows off Fort Myers Beach resort

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) – High winds from Tropical Storm Emily blew part of the roof off a Fort Myers Beach resort on Monday.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the Outrigger Beach Resort on Estero Boulevard.

Maintenance workers said a portion of the roof flew off one building and landed on another building.

Fortunately, nobody was injured. It is unclear how much it will cost to repair. The roofing company has arrived to begin work.

There was also a strange sight to see in Estero, Florida, south of Fort Myers. A catfish was seen swimming along side of a sidewalk. Video was shot by Horizon Sky Productions.

RELATED: