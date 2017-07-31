Pasco Co. commissioners approve $1.3 million for cleanup of Land O’ Lakes sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Board of Pasco County Commissioners approved $1.3 million in total to remove debris, eliminate the public health threat from the debris and to secure the site of a Land O’ Lakes sinkhole.

The sinkhole swallowed two homes located at 21825 and 21835 Ocean Pines Drive on July 14.

Work on the project could begin Tuesday, weather permitting.

The goal is to have debris removed in two to four weeks.

Pasco Emergency management is monitoring the weather and there have been no changes to the sinkhole.

The board approved the following expenditures:

Debris Removal (CERES): $ 640,099

Fill (Various Contractors): $ 300,000

Water Hauling (EnvironWaste): $ 30,000

Tip Fees: $ 14,570

Initial Response Expenditures: $78,194

Contingencies: $237,137

