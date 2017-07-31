Monday is National Avocado Day!

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – Ripe and ready for the picking and delicious for any meal. We are celebrating National Avocado Day!
Whether it’s for an appetizer (guacamole!), main dish or dessert, Monday is the day to enjoy the avocado.
Some fun facts about the food, consumption of avocado has nearly doubled since 2005. In fact, a whopping 4.25 billion avocados were sold in the U.S. in 2015.
An avocado is a fruit, and more specifically a single-seeded berry.
Additionally, avocados are not only delicious, but also packed with nutrients, including potassium, heart healthy fats, and fibers.
