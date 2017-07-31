Lakeland mobile home park flooded following Tropical Storm Emily

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A mobile home park in Lakeland is still feeling the effects of what was Tropical Storm Emily.

Residents at the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park sent News Channel 8 photos and videos of the water, which they say is continuing to rise despite the lack of rain the past few hours.

Tropical Storm Emily weakened to a depression as of 4:44 p.m. Monday.

Previously issued tropical storm warnings in the Tampa Bay area have been canceled.

