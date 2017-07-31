Lakeland mobile home park flooded following Tropical Storm Emily

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A mobile home park in Lakeland is still feeling the effects of what was Tropical Storm Emily.
Residents at the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park sent News Channel 8 photos and videos of the water, which they say is continuing to rise despite the lack of rain the past few hours.
Tropical Storm Emily weakened to a depression as of 4:44 p.m. Monday.
Previously issued tropical storm warnings in the Tampa Bay area have been canceled.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Tropical Storm Emily makes landfall on Anna Maria Island
- Tractor trailer hanging over guardrail shuts down I-4 at I-275 in Tampa
- Judge calls for charge upgrade against man arrested for stalking at Tampa Bay Comic Con
- Tampa boy, 4, dies after gun he found discharged
- Police: Florida woman brought 10-year-old along on armed robbery
- Winter Haven police officer arrested for having sex with minor
- VIDEO: Valet punched outside Fort Lauderdale resort
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories