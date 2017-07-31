Lake Wales city commissioner arrested for domestic battery

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A city commissioner from Lake Wales was arrested on Sunday after police say he held a pocket knife to a woman’s neck.

Curtis Lee Gibson Jr. was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence and battery domestic violence.

According to the arrest report, it all started with a verbal argument when Gibson told the woman’s young child to bad mouth his mother and tell her to shut up. The victim said she got mad and snapped a hair bow in his direction.

Gibson is then accused of punching the victim in the shoulder. The victim says she swung back, but wasn’t sure if she hit him.

Police say Gibson then grabbed her arm and twisted it behind her back to try and restrain her.

The victim used a hanger, hair brush and nail clippers to try and stop Gibson, but the arrest affidavit says he continued to punch and batter her.

According to investigators, Gibson took out a pocket knife and lunged at the woman, then pushed her onto a bed and jumped on top of her. That’s when officers say he placed the pocket knife on her neck and made comments about “sticking” her.

Gibson eventually got up, but is accused of grabbing the victim again and restraining her against a dresser.

The woman tried to call 911, but hung up. Police say Gibson decide to call 911 himself as soon as she hung up.

