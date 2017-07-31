Investigators arrest teenage window-shooting vandals in Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) –Two teenagers have been arrested for shooting more than 100 windows with BB guns in April.

Logan Patrick Ashley, 19, and his 17-year-old cousin turned themselves in and were arrested Friday. Both are facing several felony charges.

Their spree resulted in 112 cars and nine businesses suffering more than $47,000 in damages from windows being shot out by BB and pellet guns.

The first report was on March 23 when several windows were shot out of cars in a salvage yard in Sebring, but the incidents picked up significantly the weekend of April 21 through April 23. During that time, 33 cases (some involving multiple windows) were reported to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, and approximately 30 cases were reported to the Sebring Police Department.

As of April 24, the sheriff’s office was investigating 51 cases, while the Sebring Police Department was investigating more than 40 complaints. A majority of the windows were vehicles, but there have also been several businesses and windows at homes destroyed.

