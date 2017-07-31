Highlands Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for convicted sex offender

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to locate a convicted sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said Gary Ebersole, 46, cut off his ankle monitor Monday morning. He was going to be arrested for violation of probation.

Ebersole was last seen at the Citgo at Golfview and U.S. 27 in Sebring at 9:30 a.m.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 863-402-7200 or email cmoseley@highlandssheriff.org.

