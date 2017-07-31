Gov. Scott declares state of emergency for Tropical Storm Emily

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in 31 Florida counties in the wake of Tropical Storm Emily.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect right now for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties. No evacuation orders have been put in place.

The state of emergency gives the state flexibility to work with local governments to make sure they have all the resources they will need.

The Florida National Guard is prepared to help with any impact from the storm.

“While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season,” Governor Scott said in a release. “For helpful preparation resources, please visit FLGetAPlan.com. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Tropical Storm Emily as it moves across Florida today.”

I’ve declared a state of emergency in 31 counties in response to Tropical Storm Emily: https://t.co/VmOREXmqoN (1/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 31, 2017

This state of emergency gives the state the flexibility to work with local governments to ensure they have the resources they may need (2/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 31, 2017

.@FLGuard stands ready to assist with any storm related impacts. (3/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 31, 2017

Tropical storm warnings are currently in effect for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties. (1/2) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 31, 2017

At this time, there are no evacuation orders in effect. (2/2) https://t.co/MB3RWp9mnr — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 31, 2017

RELATED: