Gov. Scott declares state of emergency for Tropical Storm Emily

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in 31 Florida counties in the wake of Tropical Storm Emily.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect right now for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties. No evacuation orders have been put in place.
The state of emergency gives the state flexibility to work with local governments to make sure they have all the resources they will need.
The Florida National Guard is prepared to help with any impact from the storm.
“While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season,” Governor Scott said in a release. “For helpful preparation resources, please visit FLGetAPlan.com. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Tropical Storm Emily as it moves across Florida today.”
