Gov. Scott declares state of emergency for Tropical Storm Emily

By Published: Updated:
8th between Lime & Apricot in Sarasota. Sarasota Police Department image

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in 31 Florida counties in the wake of Tropical Storm Emily.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect right now for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties. No evacuation orders have been put in place.

The state of emergency gives the state flexibility to work with local governments to make sure they have all the resources they will need.

The Florida National Guard is prepared to help with any impact from the storm.

“While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season,” Governor Scott said in a release. “For helpful preparation resources, please visit FLGetAPlan.com. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Tropical Storm Emily as it moves across Florida today.”

RELATED:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s