Boy with down syndrome goes viral for singing Whitney Houston

(WFLA/CNN) — A Texas nine-year-old boy with down syndrome who took on a Whitney Houston classic is making millions of new fans.
You’ve probably sung this song in the car or shower too.
But when Dane Miller sang it, more than five million people watched it.
A family member shared the video on Facebook last week, and now it’s almost as popular as the Whitney Houston version.
The family says they’ve started a YouTube channel for him – it’s called Amazing Dane.
