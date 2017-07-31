Baskin-Robbins offers $1.50 scoops on 31st

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Baskin-Robbins once again offers $1.50 scoops on Monday, July 31 to celebrate its 31 flavors.

The one-day offer is good for a scoop of any of the 31 flavors served at Baskin-Robbins stores.

Get a scoop of your favorite ice cream for only $1.50. Stop by today, 7/31 and Celebrate 31 with us! pic.twitter.com/RtkyWkDe77 — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) July 31, 2017

Baskin-Robbins offers the discounted scoops in months that have a 31st. The months include January, March and May, with the special still to come in August, October and December.

Find your closest participating location here.

Baskin-Robbins said waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.

