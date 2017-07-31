Baskin-Robbins offers $1.50 scoops on 31st

Published:
Credit: Baskin-Robbins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Baskin-Robbins once again offers $1.50 scoops on Monday, July 31 to celebrate its 31 flavors.

The one-day offer is good for a scoop of any of the 31 flavors served at Baskin-Robbins stores.

Baskin-Robbins offers the discounted scoops in months that have a 31st. The months include January, March and May, with the special still to come in August, October and December.

Find your closest participating location here. 

Baskin-Robbins said waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.

