21-year-old swims to shore after driving Jeep into water in Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man missed a turn in Clearwater Beach early Monday morning and ended up in the water.

Police said Ryan T. Jones’ Jeep Wrangler went into the water off Bay Way Boulevard at the Bayside condos just before 2 a.m.

Officers said Jones, 21, was driving too fast as he went northbound across the bridge and couldn’t make the turn. He was able to get out and swim to shore. Clearwater Fire Department Dive Team and the Coast Guard searched the Jeep to make sure no one else was inside.

Jones was charged with DUI and careless driving. Police said he had a blood-alcohol level of .22. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Police said they don’t believe the crash had anything to do with the weather.

