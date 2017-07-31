21-year-old swims to shore after driving Jeep into water in Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man missed a turn in Clearwater Beach early Monday morning and ended up in the water.
Police said Ryan T. Jones’ Jeep Wrangler went into the water off Bay Way Boulevard at the Bayside condos just before 2 a.m.
Officers said Jones, 21, was driving too fast as he went northbound across the bridge and couldn’t make the turn. He was able to get out and swim to shore. Clearwater Fire Department Dive Team and the Coast Guard searched the Jeep to make sure no one else was inside.
Jones was charged with DUI and careless driving. Police said he had a blood-alcohol level of .22. The legal limit in Florida is .08.
Police said they don’t believe the crash had anything to do with the weather.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Tampa Bay area under Tropical Storm Watch as Tropical Depression 6 forms in Gulf of Mexico
- Sandbags available to help Tampa homeowners prepare for heavy rain
- Tampa boy, 4, dies after gun he found discharged
- Charge upgraded against man arrested for stalking at Tampa Bay Comic Con
- Cops: Florida man set pregnant girlfriend on fire while kids watched
- Police: Florida woman brought 10-year-old along on armed robbery
- Winter Haven police officer arrested for having sex with minor
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors