Police investigate shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was shot in Sarasota on Sunday, according to police.

It happened near the 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail.

News Channel 8 has learned an unidentified female was brought to Sarasota Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her current condition is unknown.

Detectives are behind the Exxon gas station across the street from the hospital investigating an active scene and questioning those involved.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

