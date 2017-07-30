VIDEO: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders in Germany

VIENNA (AP) — German fire crews are focused on evacuating as many as 100 passengers from suspended cable cars that run over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola ran into a support pillar.
Public transportation authorities for the city in North-Rhine-Westphalia state say 32 of the cars were operating when the mishap occurred Sunday.
When the one car collided with the pillar, the others were brought to a stop.
The dpa news agency cites transport and fire department officials as saying that as many as 100 passengers were left stranded.
Witnesses report that fire crews are using a mobile crane to bring down the first of them.
No injuries are being reported.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Judge calls for charge upgrade against man arrested for stalking at Tampa Bay Comic Con
- Sandbags available to help Tampa homeowners prepare for heavy rain
- Police: Florida woman brought 10-year-old along on armed robbery
- Winter Haven police officer arrested for having sex with minor
- VIDEO: Mexican teen drinks fatal liquid meth at U.S. border
- VIDEO: Valet punched outside Fort Lauderdale resort
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors