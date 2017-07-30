VIDEO: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders in Germany

By Published:
APTN/RTV

VIENNA (AP) — German fire crews are focused on evacuating as many as 100 passengers from suspended cable cars that run over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola ran into a support pillar.

Public transportation authorities for the city in North-Rhine-Westphalia state say 32 of the cars were operating when the mishap occurred Sunday.

When the one car collided with the pillar, the others were brought to a stop.

The dpa news agency cites transport and fire department officials as saying that as many as 100 passengers were left stranded.

Witnesses report that fire crews are using a mobile crane to bring down the first of them.

No injuries are being reported.

