Van strikes group of people on Los Angeles sidewalk, 6 hurt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring six people.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Stewart said four people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were not immediately known. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Video footage from a news helicopter show a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.

