Temple Terrace police hoping to find forever home for lost pig

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace police are searching for the previous owner(s) and/or prospective new owner(s) of a lost pig.

It’s unclear where the pig was found, but the agency says Animal Services will not accept the pig, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him a new home.

If you know of any resources for domesticated pigs, please contact the police department at (813) 989-7110.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES