Tampa Bay area political analysts weigh in on busy week in Washington

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was another wild week in our nation’s capital.
President Donald Trump tweeted out policy and staff changes, from banning transgender individuals from serving in the military, to letting his press secretary go.
There’s also the failed health care vote on Capitol Hill, and that’s not all.
Democratic political analyst Shannon Love and Republican political analyst Jonathan Torres sat down with News Channel 8 on Sunday morning to discuss those issues and more. You can watch the full discussion in the video above.
