Sen. Jack Latvala discusses possible run for Florida governor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The race to become Florida’s next governor could get more crowded soon.

Clearwater Republican Senator Jack Latvala is waiting until August 16 to make an announcement. We don’t know for sure what it is, but every indication points to a run for governor.

Many say Senator Latvala is one of the Florida’s most effective lawmakers.

He’s a working man both in Tallahassee and at home. He’s served as a state lawmaker for 15 years, and has owned a business.

If he runs for governor, some see him as old school and a longshot but that’s not stopping him, even if he’s a little late.

His game plan is no fundraising until September.

If he decides to run, his platform will focus on public schools, infrastructure, the environment and mental health.

When it comes to healthcare and many other issues, he blasts state lawmakers saying they need to work together, and not learn on the job, for the sake of the people.

“One of my criticisms of our state government in Tallahassee and the changes that I’ve seen in the years that I’ve been there is that Tallahassee’s getting more like Washington and that is stalemate, gridlock, government by press release, government by tweet, instead of people sitting around the table, looking at the issues, and working things out,” he said.

You can view our full interview with Senator Latvala by watching the video above.

OTHER GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES: