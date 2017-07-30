Sandbags available to help Tampa homeowners prepare for heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is making sandbags available to city residents to help them prepare for heavy rain.

Starting Sunday, residents will be able to pick up sandbags at these three locations:

Bobby Hicks Pool — 4201 West Mango Avenue

— 4201 West Mango Avenue Barksdale Active Adult Center at MacFarlane Park — 1801 North Lincoln Avenue

— 1801 North Lincoln Avenue Jackson Heights Community Center — 3310 East Lake Avenue

All three locations will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Sandbags are self-fill and there is a limit of ten bags per resident.

If you want to receive sandbags, you must show identification proving that you live within city limits. The city says a valid driver’s license, utility bill or electric bill will all work.

City officials are also asking anyone with a storm drain to make sure it is clear of all debris.

