Sandbags available to help Tampa homeowners prepare for heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is making sandbags available to city residents to help them prepare for heavy rain.
Starting Sunday, residents will be able to pick up sandbags at these three locations:
- Bobby Hicks Pool — 4201 West Mango Avenue
- Barksdale Active Adult Center at MacFarlane Park — 1801 North Lincoln Avenue
- Jackson Heights Community Center — 3310 East Lake Avenue
All three locations will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Sandbags are self-fill and there is a limit of ten bags per resident.
If you want to receive sandbags, you must show identification proving that you live within city limits. The city says a valid driver’s license, utility bill or electric bill will all work.
City officials are also asking anyone with a storm drain to make sure it is clear of all debris.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Charge upgraded against man arrested for stalking at Tampa Bay Comic Con
- Winter Haven police officer arrested for having sex with minor
- Cops: Florida man set pregnant girlfriend on fire while kids watched
- VIDEO: Mexican teen drinks fatal liquid meth at U.S. border
- SEE PHOTO: Boat captain rescues ‘Miracle’ cat thrown off Florida bridge
- VIDEO: Valet punched outside Fort Lauderdale resort
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors