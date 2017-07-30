Police: Florida woman brought 10-year-old along on armed robbery

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A mother is under arrest after police say she brought her 10-year-old child along in the getaway vehicle she drove during an armed robbery.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 30-year-old Christina Gaud was driving the getaway car Friday night after her accomplice, 33-year-old Rodney Snow, robbed a shop in north Florida.
Sheriff’s deputies saw a masked man leave the shop on State Road 200 and run into a waiting car, which fled.
The car crashed a short time later. Police say Snow ran from the vehicle and shot himself in a wooded area — he is in critical condition.
Deputies found the child inside the crashed car.
Gaud is facing charges of felony child neglect along with principal to an armed robbery.
The child is with state child protective services.
